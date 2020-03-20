National

Vasundhara Raje, son go into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh (File photo)   -  File photo

Dushyant Singh is a BJP MP

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday that she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party.

Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in India, and says she’s under complete quarantine and medical care. There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom, and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

In a statement released on Instagram, the 41-year-old Baby Doll singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

Raje tweeted that she and Dushyant were going into self-isolation.

“While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” she said in a tweet.

Dushyant was present at the party. After that, he also went to Parliament. Reacting to the news, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said in a tweet, “This government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself, but Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred.”

Also Read
Derek O’Brien goes into self-quarantine: Sources
 

Later, O’Brien himself went into self-quarantine.

Published on March 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
One fresh case of COVID-19 in Telagana, total rises to 17