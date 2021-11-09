Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India, from November 17-19. More than 30 countries, including the likes of Israel, Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Finland and other members of the EU are expected to participate in the event.

Announcing this CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said the event will see the participation of international dignitaries like Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel; Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman, World Economic Forum and Martin Schroeter, Chief Executive Officer, Kyndryl and senior Ministers from Central & State Governments and host of international industry captains and government officials, most of whom will be present virtually.

Digital, tech innovations

The Karnataka government said the theme for the edition is ‘Driving the next’, and will highlight the role of digital and technological innovations which drove and supported growth of multiple sectors in a post-pandemic world. The event will witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and start-ups from IT, deep tech and biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances, it added.

The events at the event will include multi-track conferences, international exhibition, global innovation alliance, start-up focus, national rural IT quiz, biotech posters, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards and start-up unicorn felicitations. The new features added this year are India USA Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, Bengaluru Next Conclave with Leadership Conclave and Startup conclave and showcase of Science Gallery. The Minister added that the India-US Tech Conclave was being held in association with US India Business Council (USIBC) and will be hosted for the first time under the summit ageis.

Landmark event

Ashwath Narayan said, “Bengaluru Tech Summit is today a landmark event globally and has become India’s leading technology summit. This year, as the world and nation prepare to progress in a post-pandemic scenario, technology will play even more critical and all-pervasive role that is vital in supporting the successful functioning of sectors, industries, and governments. Technological innovations are redefining the future and it is this essence which makes for the theme of BTS2021.”

S Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder, Infosys, Chairman of Axilor Venture, and Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on Information Technology, said, “We witnessed rapid adoption of digital technologies during the Covid crisis. The entire world increased its dependency on Indian IT during the crisis and the industry came out with flying colours. It is essential that industry and tech leaders come together to understand and strategise on the emerging opportunities in the IT field. BTS2021 gives the IT industry the platform to present the most recent and upcoming technological innovations in the new normal.”