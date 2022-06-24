hamburger

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile test fired from Navy ship

BL New Delhi Bureau | June 24 | Updated on: Jun 24, 2022
Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile being flight tested, off the coast of Chandipur

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile being flight tested, off the coast of Chandipur | Photo Credit: PTI

System enhances defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats, says Defence Minister

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested from an Indian naval ship at the integrated test range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The tests on Friday were conducted by the Defence Research & Development Organisation and the Navy, seven months after a VL-SRSAM was launched to ensure integration of weapon system onboard a ship.

The missile successfully hit a high speed aerial object mimicking aircraft, achieving its objective of neutralising various aerial threats at close range including sea-skimming targets, said the Defence Ministry. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight-test of the missile, and stated that the system has added an armour that will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats.   

Published on June 24, 2022
DRDO
