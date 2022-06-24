Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile test fired from Navy ship

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested from an Indian naval ship at the integrated test range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The tests on Friday were conducted by the Defence Research & Development Organisation and the Navy, seven months after a VL-SRSAM was launched to ensure integration of weapon system onboard a ship.

The missile successfully hit a high speed aerial object mimicking aircraft, achieving its objective of neutralising various aerial threats at close range including sea-skimming targets, said the Defence Ministry. The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight-test of the missile, and stated that the system has added an armour that will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats.