‘Vibrant Tamilnadu’ to open in August

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 26, 2019 Published on May 26, 2019

Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation announced the launch of ‘Vibrant Tamilnadu’, an international food and kitchen equipments expo, to be held in Madurai between August 12-15. In an event held in Chennai recently, the foundation invited businessmen from Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur to participate in the expo, where they can meet international buyers and explore business opportunities to export their products to more than 20 countries.

