National

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.

The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said. “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020,” Naidu said.

Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity. “May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” he wrote on Twitter.

Published on January 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
We are ready everywhere, please come and enjoy, be safe: Bengaluru Police Commissioner on new year’s eve