Vice-President to inaugurate CII global Ayurveda summit today

With the theme, “Immunity through Ayurveda” in the pandemic times , CII-Kerala is organising the 4th edition of Global Ayurveda Summit, a virtual exhibition and conference on emerging opportunities for Ayurveda between September 15 and October 14.
The Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit in the presence of the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan.
CII is organising the summit in partnership with Ministry of Ayush, and with the support of Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI), Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation in India (AMMOI) and Ayurveda Hospital Management Association (AHMA).
Besides, it is also supported by the National Ayurvedic Medical Association in United States, Association of Swiss Ayurveda Doctors and Therapists in Switzerland, Association for Ayurvedic Medicine in the Netherlands.
Participants from more than 25 countries will join the programme.
The summit will showcase the Ayurveda immunity model and its success to the global scientific community.
This time it is being conducted as a web event for 30 days with seminars and exhibition where global industry leaders, clinical specialists and pioneers from other related disciplines will lead.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints
