Vijay Mallya’s story penned by BusinessLine journalist to be made into a film

Our Bureau Delhi | Updated on August 16, 2020 Published on August 16, 2020

The king of good times is going to be captured on celluloid for posterity based on a book authored by BusinessLine journalist K Giriprakash and will be adapted for the screen.

Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of The Vijay Mallya Story published by Penguin India in 2014, in which Giriprakash, who is the Bangalore bureau chief of BusinessLine, charts the roller coaster journey of the flamboyant billionaire from birth to exile. In a tweet, actor Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu announced that the book would be converted into a mega web series.

Significantly, the book is more about Mallya as the businessman and avoids the titillating personal side. It mainly focusses on how the fugitive entrepreneur made Kingfisher an aspirational brand and depicts in great detail his billions-to-broke story.

Packed with rich anecdotes, the book certainly would make for a scintillating biopic.

