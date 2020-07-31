National

Vijaya Dairy plans ₹250-crore mega unit

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

The Vijaya Dairy unit will be set up at a land parcel owned by the Animal Husbandry Department at Mamidipally village in Rangareddy district   -  THE HINDU

32-acre dairy unit will be set up in Rangareddy district

Vijaya Dairy, promoted by Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Society, will set up a mega dairy at Mamidipally in Rangareddy district.

The dairy unit will come up in an extent of 32 acres. “We are going to spend ₹250 crore to develop the mega dairy unit. It will have all the modern equipment to process the milk and produce value-added products,” T Srinivasa Yadav, Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, has said.

The unit will be set up at a land parcel owned by the Animal Husbandry Department at Mamidipally village in Rangareddy district.

Animal Husbandry Department Director Lakshma Reddy and Vijaya Dairy Managing Director Srinivasa Rao signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to facilitate the 32-acre land parcel on lease for 99 years.

The Minister has directed the Vijaya Dairy Managing Director to finalise a blueprint for the new facility soon.

