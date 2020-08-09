National

Vijayawada: Fire in Covid care centre kills 7 patients

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 09, 2020 Published on August 09, 2020

Seven Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire mishap at a Covid care centre in Vijayawada in the early hours on Sunday.

According to the police, a short circuit probably resulted in fire at Hostel Swarna Palace, which is being used as a Covid Care Centre.

There were 50 Covid-19 patients in the hotel at the time of the mishap, which occurred around 5 AM this morning. Identifying the victims may take some time as they are staying alone in the centre for treatment.

Police, fire fighting and national disaster response teams have taken up rescue operations with personal protections equipment. The injured and other patients are being shifted to a near-by private hospital.

