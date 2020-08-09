Vijayawada: Fire in Covid care centre kills 7 patients

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Seven Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire mishap at a Covid care centre in Vijayawada in the early hours on Sunday.
According to the police, a short circuit probably resulted in fire at Hostel Swarna Palace, which is being used as a Covid Care Centre.
There were 50 Covid-19 patients in the hotel at the time of the mishap, which occurred around 5 AM this morning. Identifying the victims may take some time as they are staying alone in the centre for treatment.
Police, fire fighting and national disaster response teams have taken up rescue operations with personal protections equipment. The injured and other patients are being shifted to a near-by private hospital.
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Higher turnover in gold, silver futures have aided volumes; new launches can bolster revenues
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...