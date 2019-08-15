Village volunteer system in AP from today

Vijay The system of appointing grama (village) volunteers to ensure better delivery of various benefits to the public under welfare schemes will begin from Independence Day in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy formally inaugurated it here at the I-day celebrations.

Each volunteer will be paid Rs 5,000 per month and the person has to ensure that benefits reach the people in the 50 households in the village. In towns, ward volunteers have been appointed.

The volunteers will be in the age group of 18 to 35 and the minimum qualification is SSC in tribal areas and Intermediate in other areas. The volunteers should be locals in the village. It is estimated that the State Government will have to spend roughly Rs 1,200 crore per annum on the scheme.

The scheme has been criticised by the opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders, stating that it is intended to benefit the ruling party and most of the volunteers will work as party workers.

Review meetings

The Chief Minister conducted a number of review meetings on the functioning of different departments and He told officials that each eligible family should be given a house site before Ugadi, the Telugu New Year day. Lands should be identified in villages and towns for the purpose.

He said that massive corruption was seen in most of the projects implemented during the TDP regime.