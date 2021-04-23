Virar Hospital fire: PM approves ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-Gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who had lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra.
A fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh Covid care Hospital in Virar killing at least 13 patients in ICU early on Friday. Around 90 patients were reportedly admitted at the time of the incident.
“PM@narendranodi has approved an ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. ₹ 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured”, said the PMO India tweet.
13 Covid-19 patients die in Maharashtra hospital fire
Meanwhile, in another tweet, the Prime Minister’s office expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones and said that the fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Virar is tragic.
“The fire at a COVID19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi”, the PMO India tweet said.
