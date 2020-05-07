Vishakhapatnam gas leak: NDRF team will stay till the situation is under control, says chief SN Pradhan

There have been 11 deaths and 1,000 people have been directly exposed to the Styrene gas leak in Vishakhapatnam, till Thursday afternoon. Till now 20 to 25 people are critical and 250 families have been evacuated from the vicinity of LG Polymers Plant, where the gas leak occurred between 2:30 AM and 3 AM, and reportedly spread over a radius of about three km, affecting at least five villages, including RR Venkatapuram, Padmapuram, BC Colony and Kamparapalem.

According to Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), those with mild exposure to the gas will have skin or eye irritation, and those with more severe exposure will suffer from headaches and respiratory issues.

Dr Guleria was speaking at a press conference on the gas leak in New Delhi along with SN Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and officials from the National Disaster Management Authority.

Treatment

“By and large, the illness due to exposure to gas is not universally fatal, in most people recovery is good, it mostly creates irritation of airways; depending on degree of exposure, effect can be high or low. But the inhalation of styrene can lead to irritation in throat and airways, wheezing, breathlessness, respiratory distress, central nervous system depression and coma/irregular heart beat if inhaled in high dose,” he said.

Suggesting the course of treatment, Dr Guleria said, “Exposed clothes have to be removed, eyes have to be washed with water, absorbent tissue can be used to clean the deposition on the skin, then people need to be monitored for breathing difficulty.”

‘Situation is much better now’

Prashan said that 250 families have been evacuated till now from the vicinity of the gas leak epicentre. “The NDRF team would stay back in the area till we are absolutely sure that the situation is under control,” Pradhan said.

An expert team of the NDRF specialising in handling chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters will fly in from Pune to Vishakhapatnam, Pradhan said. “As of now, things are under control and I would say that the leakage situation is much better now, in the sense that the silo that was leaking is down to minimal and there is hardly any leakage there,” he said.