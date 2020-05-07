Vishakhapatnam gas leak: NDRF team will stay till the situation is under control, says chief SN Pradhan

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
There have been 11 deaths and 1,000 people have been directly exposed to the Styrene gas leak in Vishakhapatnam, till Thursday afternoon. Till now 20 to 25 people are critical and 250 families have been evacuated from the vicinity of LG Polymers Plant, where the gas leak occurred between 2:30 AM and 3 AM, and reportedly spread over a radius of about three km, affecting at least five villages, including RR Venkatapuram, Padmapuram, BC Colony and Kamparapalem.
According to Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), those with mild exposure to the gas will have skin or eye irritation, and those with more severe exposure will suffer from headaches and respiratory issues.
Dr Guleria was speaking at a press conference on the gas leak in New Delhi along with SN Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and officials from the National Disaster Management Authority.
“By and large, the illness due to exposure to gas is not universally fatal, in most people recovery is good, it mostly creates irritation of airways; depending on degree of exposure, effect can be high or low. But the inhalation of styrene can lead to irritation in throat and airways, wheezing, breathlessness, respiratory distress, central nervous system depression and coma/irregular heart beat if inhaled in high dose,” he said.
Suggesting the course of treatment, Dr Guleria said, “Exposed clothes have to be removed, eyes have to be washed with water, absorbent tissue can be used to clean the deposition on the skin, then people need to be monitored for breathing difficulty.”
Prashan said that 250 families have been evacuated till now from the vicinity of the gas leak epicentre. “The NDRF team would stay back in the area till we are absolutely sure that the situation is under control,” Pradhan said.
An expert team of the NDRF specialising in handling chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters will fly in from Pune to Vishakhapatnam, Pradhan said. “As of now, things are under control and I would say that the leakage situation is much better now, in the sense that the silo that was leaking is down to minimal and there is hardly any leakage there,” he said.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...