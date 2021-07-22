Visually challenged woman donor to inaugurate oxygen plant set up by Sonu Sood in AP

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Bollywood actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood will honour a visually challenged woman donor to the Sood Foundation by inviting her to inaugurate an oxygen plant in Andhra Pradesh.
Buda Naga Lakshmi had donated her 5 months pension of ₹15,000 to the Sood Foundation to be used for covid relief measures.
“Really proud to announce that Buda Naga Laskhmi, the blind girl who donated her five-month pension of ₹15,000 to Sood Foundation, will be inaugurating our oxygen plant in Andhra on July 23,’’ Sonu Sood tweeted on Thursday.
The gesture of Naga Lakshimi, who hails from Varikuntapadu village, attracted huge applause from the actor who described her as ‘the richest Indian’ and a ‘true hero,’
“You don’t need eyes to see someone’s pain,’’ he tweeted appreciating her gesture.
In May, Sood had announced that the first set of oxygen plants being set up by foundation will come up at Government Hospital, Kurnool and District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.
Sood Foundation is in the process of setting up more plants in the needy States as part of its initiative to support rural India in its battle against the pandemic.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...