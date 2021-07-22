Visually challenged woman donor to inaugurate oxygen plant set up by Sonu Sood in AP

Bollywood actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood will honour a visually challenged woman donor to the Sood Foundation by inviting her to inaugurate an oxygen plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Buda Naga Lakshmi had donated her 5 months pension of ₹15,000 to the Sood Foundation to be used for covid relief measures.

“Really proud to announce that Buda Naga Laskhmi, the blind girl who donated her five-month pension of ₹15,000 to Sood Foundation, will be inaugurating our oxygen plant in Andhra on July 23,’’ Sonu Sood tweeted on Thursday.

The gesture of Naga Lakshimi, who hails from Varikuntapadu village, attracted huge applause from the actor who described her as ‘the richest Indian’ and a ‘true hero,’

“You don’t need eyes to see someone’s pain,’’ he tweeted appreciating her gesture.

In May, Sood had announced that the first set of oxygen plants being set up by foundation will come up at Government Hospital, Kurnool and District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Sood Foundation is in the process of setting up more plants in the needy States as part of its initiative to support rural India in its battle against the pandemic.