Biswabhushan Harichandan sworn-in as new Andhra Pradesh Governor

Our Bureau Vijayawada | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

The new Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhushan Harichandan, was sworn in here at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The oath of office was administered by the Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, Justice C Pravin Kumar.

Biswabhushan Harichandan is a senior BJP leader and an author from Odisha.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and other MLAs.

Andhra Pradesh
