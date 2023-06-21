Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called upon the countrymen and people across the globe to adopt yoga for unity in the world.

The national celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 was led by Dhankhar in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

The vice president and other dignitaries took part in a collective yoga programme on the theme 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam Ke Liye Yoga' held at the Garrison Ground here.

Yoga as a daily exercise: Dhankhar

“Yoga is not a one-day event, but a daily exercise and we should take the resolve to follow it religiously as called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Governor and the Chief Minister," Dhankhar said.

"This day is a day of global brotherhood and it reflects our cultural thinking of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," he said and called upon the countrymen as well as people all over the globe to adopt yoga for unity in the world.

Dhankhar said this year's theme of the International Day of Yoga is very important. It reflects the Indian culture's depth and combined aspirations.

Promoting global unity through yoga

“It is 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam Ke Liye Yoga', which means one earth, one family, and one future and this is the theme of the G20 also which the country is currently chairing,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video message was also telecast on the occasion.

Modi said he will take part in the International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters in the evening and highlighted the benefits of Yoga.

“The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented. What unites us is yoga,” he said.

Earlier in the programme here, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the purpose of the 'Samuhik Yoga Karyakram' (collective yoga programme).

He said it is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York where it was decided nine years ago that June 21 will be observed as the International Yoga Day.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Virendra Kumar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel and state BJP President and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma among others participated in the yoga programme.

The dignitaries along with the people rolled out their mats and performed yoga on the occasion.

In the Garrison Ground event, a total of 15,000 selected participants performed yoga exercises and they were also joined by differently-abled people, transgenders, cancer and thalassemia patients, an official said.

Global reach of the Yoga Day programme

The programme was telecast live in India and nearly 80 other countries of the world.

Besides, nearly 1.25 lakh people took part in the Yoga Day programmes across Jabalpur city. Students from schools and colleges also participated in the event in large numbers, the official said.