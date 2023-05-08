Always wanted to fly a fighter jet? Fasten your seatbelt for an exciting experience at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre in Chandigarh, inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

The centre has an array of simulators that allows visitors to replicate the thrill of flying fighters in the IAF’s inventory and gives them a chance to experience what it feels like to be a pilot. Among the five vintage aircrafts, billed as the main attraction, is Air Force “Kanpur-I”, designed and built by Late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM-I MBE in 1958, said IAF officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre | Photo Credit: PIB

“This aircraft is a testimony of a moment of glory for future generations to understand the significance of self-reliance, innovation and the dream of Make in India,” commented IAF officials.

Down vintage lane

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Defence Minister described the Heritage Centre as a testament to the courage and dedication of all those who served in the IAF as well as a tribute to their sacrifice and a reminder of their invaluable contribution in protecting the nation.

“The IAF has a rich heritage and it is our responsibility to preserve and showcase it. This centre will become an important means of preserving the history of the IAF and motivating the youth to imbibe the values of the Armed Forces,” he said.

The centre, now open to the public, also houses enclosures dedicated to the war campaigns in which IAF had participated, said the Ministry. These provide a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about the crucial role the IAF has played in defending the nation, the MoD observed.

The IAF’s evolution since its inception is showcased through a collection of artefacts, murals, memorabilia and 3D dioramas. Raising curiosity are informative exhibits like augmented reality, virtual reality, hologram, aero engines, electro mechanical enclosures, multimedia and interactive kiosks, laying before people different untold facets of IAF.

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were among those present on the occasion.

The heritage centre, spanning over 17,000 square feet area, has come up over Government Press Building in Sector 18 of Chandigarh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Chandigarh administration and the IAF to roll out the heritage centre.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit