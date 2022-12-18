Mormugao (D67), the second warship of the P15B class of stealth guided-missile destroyers, was commissioned into the Navy in Mumbai on Sunday. The formal induction of the second of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), happened in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh urged defence manufacturing companies to enhance their capabilities by taking advantage of the government’s initiatives and move forward towards making India an indigenous shipbuilding hub.

The minister also praised MDL for growing in stature by continuously building new ships with state-of-the-art technologies.

“Countries around the world are today moving towards modernising and strengthening their military power due to the global security scenario. The demand for military equipment is continuously increasing. We have introduced a number of policies which will help our public or private sector companies to become world class players. You all must take advantage of these policies and strive to cater to the needs of our Navy and Coast Guard, while meeting international requirements. We will extend all possible support to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” he said.

The minister described INS Mormugao as one of the most powerful indigenously-built warships which will significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and secure national interests. “I NS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically-advanced missile carriers. With over 75% indigenous content, it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities. The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe,” he said.

Singh also commended the Navy for the commissioning of INS Mormugao. Singh stated that the armed forces has emerged as the backbone of India’s unprecedented growth. “India is touching newer heights of success every day. We are now among the top five economies of the world. According to a report by investment firm Morgan Stanley, we will be among the top three economies in the next five years. India’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been appreciated by the world. Our G-20 presidency is another landmark achievement. This has been successful due to the aspirations, hard work and determination of every Indian. But, the most important reason behind our success is our secure borders and coasts. It is due to the readiness and promptness of our Armed Forces that we have a fool-proof security apparatus,” he said.

The minister described safeguarding India’s interests in the Indian Ocean Region as the prime responsibility of the Navy. “Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes. Our interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country in this region, the role of Indian Navy becomes more important in its security. It is heartening to see that they are discharging their duties successfully,” he said.