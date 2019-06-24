Water crisis: DMK warns of ‘jail bharo’ stir across TN

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
Upping the ante against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for “inefficient handling” of the water scarcity in the state, DMK president M K Stalin on Monday led a massive protest here and lambasted Chief Minister K Palaniswami for attempting to downplay the crisis.
‘Yagams’ (ritualistic worships) that AIADMK leaders are conducting are to save their positions in the government and not to please the rain gods, said Stalin, while also warning of a massive ‘jail bharo’ stir if the government failed to solve the state-wide water crisis.
AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, however, asserted that the protest would get no support from the people.
Joining the DMK workers at the protest, Stalin dramatically raised an empty pot and asked, “Kudam Inge, Kudineer Enge?” (Pot is here, where is the drinking water)?”
“The government has scarcity of funds, schemes, jobs, industries, justice, law and order, now include water. But Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani are not bothered,” the DMK chief said addressing a large group of his party cadres.
“This is the situation in Tamil Nadu. The state government, which is on the Centre’s clutches, has not taken any initiative to avert such a situation,” he alleged.
Terming the crisis as avoidable, Stalin said, “I am not ready to argue that ‘yagams’ are wrong. This is not something which occurred all of a sudden. I have been raising the issue of plummeting water levels in lakes in the assembly for the last one year. But no efforts were made.”
He referred to the party moving a resolution earlier seeking the removal of assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and said the rituals were aimed at saving positions held by AIADMK leaders in the government.
“Because, on June 28, the assembly would meet and there is no need to wait for elections for a change of government. There is a possibility even before that,” Stalin said.
Hitting out at Palaniswami and Velumani for allegedly trying to downplay the crisis, Stalin asked , “Why would protests spill on to the streets if people have water for basic needs?.”
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor