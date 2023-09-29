Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation, a $16 billion analytical laboratory instrument and software company is investing $16 million ( ₹133 crore) to set up its global capability centre in Bengaluru’s RMZ Ecoworld.

The company’s President and CEO Udit Batra announced after the business delegation visit headed by Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure minister M B Patil on Thursday in Boston, USA. The delegation, headed by Patil, held discussions with Waters to explore opportunities to further expand their presence in Karnataka.

Vision

Waters Corporation has also requested support in building partnerships with local pharmaceutical giants manufacturing biosimilars to be able to collaborate with the vision to export medicines to other markets. Discussions on developing in-house knowledge and training strategic workforce with government collaboration were also been held.

Waters Corporation is a specialty measurement company focused on improving human health and well-being through the application of analytical technologies and industry-leading scientific expertise.

The Karnataka government also discussed supporting the company with building a sales presence by connecting to customers in the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) space to ensure future investments in R&D and manufacturing in the State.

Patil is leading a delegation comprising senior officials from the Department of Commerce and Industries to the USA to attract investments across many sectors into the State. Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Industries and Commerce accompanied the minister.