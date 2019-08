Wayanad flood: Rahul says compensation is first priority

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured the flood-ravaged people of his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad, that he will resolve the various issues plaguing them.

On day two of his four-day visit to the constituency, residents told Gandhi connectivity has been disrupted in various remote areas where roads and bridges had been washed away or destroyed in the floods and landslides.

“We will work together to resolve these issues,” he said.

“Our first priority is compensation to the flood-affected and we must pursue it”, he said. It is the duty of the government to ensure compensation to those who had lost their near ones and loss of homes and property in the deluge, Gandhi said.

He assured that Congress workers would put pressure on the government to ensure that all those affected would be compensated. At the Chaligama tribal colony at Mananthavady, some people wanted not only compensation, but also their loans written off. They also told Gandhi that wild animals, including elephants, were making their life difficult.

Gandhi said such man-animal conflicts were complicated and they cannot be resolved with a ‘magic wand’.

On August 29 and 30, the MP will visit relief camps in Kozhikode and Malappuram Assembly segments.

Gandhi was here early this month after heavy rains and floods had triggered a series of landslides and caused havoc in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram. At least 125 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and landslides.

While 60 people have died in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives in rain related incidents in neighbouring Wayanad district.