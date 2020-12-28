WB govt calls for EoI to set up deep sea port in Tajpur

The West Bengal government has called for expressions of interest (EoI) from global agencies to set up a deep-sea port in Public-Private Partnership in East Midnapore at Tajpur.

Located, nearly 200 kms from Kolkata, the Tajpur port is expected to boost the economy of the region and generate about 25,000 jobs.

Around ₹4,200 crore will be the investments by the State government, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had announced recently.

The project is expected to draw investments to the tune of ₹15,000 crore; There will not be any land acquisition involved as their is adequate land available for the project, she had said.