WB govt sets up committee for Covid third wave

West Bengal government has set up an expert committee of doctors to supervise, monitor and suggest suitable interventions for effective management of the third wave of Covid-19.

The members of the said expert committee would include senior doctors from IPGMER, B C Roy Children Hospital and R G Kar Medical College among others. The Director, Health Services and Director, Medical Education would be working along with the committee to ensure that all preparatory steps are taken to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

According to experts, the third wave of the pandemic is expected to peak around September-October this year.

“In view of the purported third wave of Covid-19, there is an immediate need to undertake all precautionary steps to prepare the health system in handling potential situations specially regarding paediatric Covid cases,” said an official communication from Health and Family Welfare department.

The expert committee would be required to meet at regular intervals for executing the various responsibilities relating to assessing the requisite infrastructural, logistical and clinical preparedness for meeting the challenges as may be emerging from the evolving situation. The committee would also be required to make necessary recommendations to the competent authorities as may be required for the purpose.