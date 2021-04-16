WB polls: More curbs on campaigning

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
In view of rising Covid cases in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India has put in a series of curbs on campaigning with immediate effect. With the curbs coming in place, the ECI has ruled out the possibility of merging three phases of polls into a single one:
According to Madhusudan Gupta, Secretary, ECI, no rallies, public meetings, street plays, nukkad sabhas, shall be allowed on any day of campaign between 7 pm and 10 am, Friday onwards.
The Election Commission has also extended the silence period for any gathering for campaigning purposes to 72 hours before the end of the poll for Phases 6-8 in West Bengal. This means, the campaigns for these phases will end on April 19, 23 and 26, respectively.
Amid the rising number of Covid--19 cases, the ECI had earlier this month flagged instances of star campaigners and leaders campaigning without face masks. It had warned that the it will “not hesitate” to ban the rallies if Covid-19 guidelines issued by it are not followed.
The decision to impose fresh curbs come after an all party meeting convened by the State CEO, where the parties unanimously agreed to “adhere to all rules of the Commission”.
Bengal is witnessing an explosion in Covid infections, with Kolkata being the worst affected reporting a daily surge of over 1,600 cases. Experts are linking the surge in infections to rallies and roadshows by political parties.
Bengal is voting in an unprecedented eight phases. Polls in four phases have already been held, while in the fifth phase elections will be held on April 17.
Speaking to media personnel after the meeting, Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of the Trinamool, said: “We suggested clubbing of polls (phases 6-8) into a single one. But we need enough campaigning time if such clubbing happens.”
According to Swapan Dasgupta, former Rajya Sabha MP, BJP will “adhere to” all guidelines and rules laid down by the commission. But there has to be a “level playing field for all”.
He added that, the poll body needs to ensure “similar standards” across phases. Voting for 61 per cent of the seats will be completed by April 17, and “there cannot be a different parameter for the remaining 39 per cent of the seats”. This practically rules out organising virtual rallies, as was being discussed as a possibility in some circles.
According to Dasgupta, his party has also suggested that in view of long queues that booths witness - since physical distancing norms will be followed - central forces, wherever they are present, be allowed to check EPIC cards of voters.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...