We are capable of handling whatever the demand is: Power Minister RK Singh

Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday exuded confidence in meeting the country’s power demand ahead of peak summer and monsoon season. The Minister also noted that higher power consumption is reflective of India’s rising economic growth.

“The great thing is that power demand has increased. It shows that the economy is growing at 9 per cent. Power consumption is an indicative of economic growth. We are capable of handling whatever the demand is,” Singh told media on the sidelines of a clean energy event organised by the ministry here.

Power Consumption

India’s power consumption has already been creating records. During FY22, the national peak demand for electricity hit an all time record of 200.5 gigawatts (GW) with a 5.5 per cent growth, while the peak power demand met in March 2020 and March 2021 stood at 170.16 GW and 185.89 GW, respectively. Electricity consumption stood at 1371.7 billion units (BU) in FY22.

Between April 1 and 5, Power plants in the country generated 212.34 BU of power. The country’s total installed capacity stood at around 396 gigawatts (GW).

The coal stock with the power plants on April 5, 2022 was at 24.7 million tonnes, which is 37 per cent of the normative stock requirement. At non-pit head plants, the coal stock was at 29 per cent of the required stocks.

Cyber Attack

On the issue of suspected Chinese State-sponsored hackers targeting the power grid in Ladakh, Singh said, “Our defence against cyber attack is strong. These were probing attacks between December and February. They did not succeed. But we are aware.”

“We had put protocols in place and we are strengthening them everyday. So, our defence against cyber attack is strong.”