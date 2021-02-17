We are laying fibre but you need to provide services, PM tells IT industry

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that while the government is laying optical fibre to connect 600 villages in India, it will be the information technology (IT) industry’s job to provide services to these villages.
“I had announced on August 15 that in the next 1,000 days, optical fibre will be laid to connect 600 villages. While we are doing that, the IT industry has to think of ideas to provide services to these villages. You have to think of innovative ideas and service-ready applications for them,” Modi said while addressing at the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021.
He also urged the IT industry to focus on educating the backward children through their CSR activities so that these kids pick up technology learning at an early stage.
Also read: All villages will have high speed fibre-optic connectivity in next 3 years: PM Modi
“In the next 25-26 years, we will be celebrating 100 years of our independence and so many technologies and innovative products can be made in India by then. I want the IT industry and their start-up community to start working from now. We are celebrating 75 years of our independence this year, but should start working for our 100th year,” the PM said.
He added that the Indian IT industry can do a lot and now should work more on ‘Made in India’ tagged products to have par excellence with global tech giants.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...