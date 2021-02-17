We are laying fibre but you need to provide services, PM tells IT industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that while the government is laying optical fibre to connect 600 villages in India, it will be the information technology (IT) industry’s job to provide services to these villages.

“I had announced on August 15 that in the next 1,000 days, optical fibre will be laid to connect 600 villages. While we are doing that, the IT industry has to think of ideas to provide services to these villages. You have to think of innovative ideas and service-ready applications for them,” Modi said while addressing at the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021.

He also urged the IT industry to focus on educating the backward children through their CSR activities so that these kids pick up technology learning at an early stage.

“In the next 25-26 years, we will be celebrating 100 years of our independence and so many technologies and innovative products can be made in India by then. I want the IT industry and their start-up community to start working from now. We are celebrating 75 years of our independence this year, but should start working for our 100th year,” the PM said.

He added that the Indian IT industry can do a lot and now should work more on ‘Made in India’ tagged products to have par excellence with global tech giants.