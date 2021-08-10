We have enough oxygen supply to counter third wave: Uddhav Thackeray

During the second wave of the Covid pandemic, Maharashtra had to deal with various difficulties due to a lack of oxygen supply. Therefore, preparations are underway on a war footing in each district for achieving self-sufficiency in oxygen supply.

In the event of a third wave of the pandemic, oxygen will not be in short supply, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

He was addressing an online ceremony for the Mira-Bhayandar municipality, Thane district, during which an oxygen plant was inaugurated.

Thackeray expressed confidence that Maharashtra would be the first state in the country to become self-sufficient in oxygen and added that the Thane district was the first to set up an oxygen project during the second wave, which has made the district self-sufficient in oxygen.

In June, Thackeray had directed the State Health Department to prepare a district-wise plan providing for additional oxygen-production capacity, ICU beds, along with details for setting up field hospitals.

Corona Free Village

The concept of Corona Free Village needs to be implemented on a large scale in the state. If everyone tries to keep their village free of the Coronavirus, Maharashtra will definitely be free of the pandemic, the Chief Minister added.