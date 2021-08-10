National

We have enough oxygen supply to counter third wave: Uddhav Thackeray

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 10, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray   -  PTI

He says the concept of Corona Free Village needs to be implemented on a large scale in the State

During the second wave of the Covid pandemic, Maharashtra had to deal with various difficulties due to a lack of oxygen supply. Therefore, preparations are underway on a war footing in each district for achieving self-sufficiency in oxygen supply.

In the event of a third wave of the pandemic, oxygen will not be in short supply, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

He was addressing an online ceremony for the Mira-Bhayandar municipality, Thane district, during which an oxygen plant was inaugurated.

Thackeray expressed confidence that Maharashtra would be the first state in the country to become self-sufficient in oxygen and added that the Thane district was the first to set up an oxygen project during the second wave, which has made the district self-sufficient in oxygen.

In June, Thackeray had directed the State Health Department to prepare a district-wise plan providing for additional oxygen-production capacity, ICU beds, along with details for setting up field hospitals.

Corona Free Village

The concept of Corona Free Village needs to be implemented on a large scale in the state. If everyone tries to keep their village free of the Coronavirus, Maharashtra will definitely be free of the pandemic, the Chief Minister added.

Published on August 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Maharashtra
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.