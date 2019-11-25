We have required numbers: Sena-NCP-Cong in letter to Maharashtra Governor

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress on Monday submitted a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, claiming they have the required numbers to form government in the state.
The letter was signed by Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil and Balasaheb Thorat, the legislature party leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively.
The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, the post-poll alliance formed by the three parties, claimed it has the majority whereas the recently sworn in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis “does not have the required numbers”.
“Once Fadnavis fails to prove his majority during the floor test, the Shiv Sena’s claim for government formation should be considered,” the parties said in the letter.
“We have attached the list of NCP and Congress MLAs supporting Sena’s claim along with other smaller parties and Independents who have extended their support. We should be called to form government immediately,” they said.
BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively by Koshyari at 8 am on Saturday at a hush hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, leading to the lifting of the President’s rule in the state.
The BJP was propped up by NCP’s Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.
In the 288-member state Assembly, BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress party having 56, 54 and 44 members respectively.
The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...