WE HUB, NutriHub partner to aid women entrepreneurs in agri business

WE HUB, an incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship, has announced its partnership with NutriHub, a first of its kind incubator to cater start-ups needs in the Nutricereals sector.

NutriHub is the Central government’s Department of Science & Technology (DST) supported Technology Business Incubator hosted by the Indian Institute of Millet Research, ICAR – IIMR, Hyderabad.

The MoU was inked between Vilas A Tonapi, Director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Indian Institute of Millets Research and Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, a Government of Telangana initiative.

The partnership will initiate virtual co-incubation for women-led start-ups in the agripreneurship space. NutriHub, through its existing R&D facility, will support WE HUB start-ups with technical advice, testing, product development, access to laboratories, equipment, and technical staff. It plans to help in technical and product development support, technology transfer and cross-learning for women entrepreneurs.

WE HUB and NutriHub will collaborate in conducting start-up related events, workshops, to generate interest among potential start-ups. These programmes will enable women entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the industry landscape, hence helping them scale-up and sustain in the ecosystem.

Deepthi Ravula said, “The focus of our partnership with IIM-R is two-fold: to support women-led agri start-ups in both urban and rural areas. For the urban agri based start-ups in millets and health space, the help of IIM-R will ensure them understand supply chain, logistics and the nutritional aspects of their creations. With rural entrepreneurs, we are happy to be supported by IIM-R to enable and create certified and standardised processes for SHGs and women entrepreneurs in processing and packaged versions.”

Vilas A Tonapi said: “This collaboration will help our women led start-ups cross learn and develop more linkages in their field. One of the important aspects of this MoU is brand co-creation and co-incubation mechanisms which will emerge out, thus helping more women entrepreneurs enter into businesses, especially millet businesses.”