WE Hub partners with Startup India, DPIIT

WE Hub, a Telangana State promoted incubator to promote women entrepreneurship, has announced its partnership with Start-up India, DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) to promote entrepreneurs. The two entities have joined hands to launch Startup India’s flagship programme for women entrepreneurs called WING (Women Rise Together program in Telangana).
The DPIIT partnership with WE Hub is seen to help women entrepreneurs in Telangana to follow their ambitions and build successful companies of tomorrow.
K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Telangana launched the Telangana edition of WING. Anil Agrawal, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, “WING program is strategically designed to help women entrepreneurs to spearhead innovation in India. It will support them with a suite of benefits like incubation, mentorship, investment opportunities that will enable them to scale-up smoothly. We are delighted to find the right partner for this program in Telangana and collaborate with India’s first state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, WE Hub, a Government of Telangana initiative”
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Department of IT said, “Telangana has been at the forefront of bringing in policies and initiatives for women’s participation and building ecosystem enablers like WE Hub. WE Hub is the first of its kind in India to take women entrepreneurs and is helping 128 women entrepreneurs by creating multiple collaborations across socio-economic communities.”
Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub said, “Initiatives like WING that aim to support 7,500 women entrepreneurs in the country over the next one year deserves utmost importance. Our partnership with Startup India will aid us in enabling women entrepreneurs in Telangana and enable them to have a strong foothold in the national economy.”
WE Hub has also partnered with Startup India for National Start-Up Award 2020 to help them recognize and reward outstanding women-led startups in the Telangana region.
