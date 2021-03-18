WE HUB ties up with UK varsity

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women-led startups, has signed an agreement with the University of Bolton, based in the UK.

The partnership, valid for two years, will help women entrepreneurs at the WE HUB get access to the UK market.

“It will also open communication with relevant ecosystem players for both parties for future collaborations,” Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, said.

Earlier, she signed the agreement with Kondal Reddy Kandadi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bolton.

“The start-ups will get access to evaluate the business growth opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in the UK region,” she said.