National

WE HUB ties up with UK varsity

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 18, 2021

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women-led startups, has signed an agreement with the University of Bolton, based in the UK.

The partnership, valid for two years, will help women entrepreneurs at the WE HUB get access to the UK market.

“It will also open communication with relevant ecosystem players for both parties for future collaborations,” Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, said.

Earlier, she signed the agreement with Kondal Reddy Kandadi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bolton.

“The start-ups will get access to evaluate the business growth opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in the UK region,” she said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 18, 2021
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.