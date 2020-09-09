We may open a post-Covid-19 ward for people suffering from long-term symptoms: RGSSH

Unlock the economy but not pollution
Authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital maintained that they can consider opening a post-Covid-19 ward in order to cater to recovered people who complain about breathlessness, fatigue, and body ache, the New Indian Express reported.
According to earlier studies, coronavirus patients may test negative for the virus and yet some symptoms can persist for weeks or even months.
Dr Ajit Jain, the nodal officer for coronavirus, said to New Indian Express: “Around 1,500 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital since March 17. We created WhatsApp groups for all these patients to collect feedback. We also call them up regularly to take stock of their condition.”
“This is how we got to know that a few recovered patients were suffering from long-term complications like anxiety, breathlessness, insomnia,” he added.
He further informed that around 120 such patients had approached the hospital since August 20. And, the doctors are considering to open a post-Covid-19 ward if the number continues to rise.
“We have come across different subsets of patients — including those who complain of fatigue, anxiety, breathlessness, insomnia, loss of smell, and taste. These are long-term conditions,” he said. “As we go further, we will be in a better position to tell if they need to be admitted to a post-Covid-19 ward,” Jain mentioned.
The authorities are now preparing some guidelines for post-Covid-19 patients that can help them fully recover from the disease.
Meanwhile, Delhi has so far recorded 197,135 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 168,000 recoveries from the infection and 4,618 deaths from the virus, as per the Tuesday Health Bulletin cited in the Hindustan Times report.
