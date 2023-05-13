Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, on Saturday, said the party will come to power on its own by winning over 120 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He also claimed the visits of BJP brass, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had no impact on the voters of the State.

"Congress party will win by getting over 120 seats, it is still the initial stage, more rounds of counting have to be completed. So Congress will come to power by getting over 120 seats on its own strength," Siddaramaiah, who is the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, told reporters.

The Congress is surging ahead of the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which went to polls on May 10 .

People are fed up with BJP: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said the visits of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda had no impact on the voters of Karnataka.

"I had been saying let Narendra Modi or Amit Shah or JP Nadda come how many ever times they want to the State, (but) that will have no impact on the voters of Karnataka, because people are fed up with BJP, their corruption, maladministration and their anti-people politics," he said.

People were also not happy with the saffron party since it did no developmental work. "People wanted change, and they have given their verdict accordingly," he said.

Siddaramaiah, a leading contender for the chief minister's post, said he is leading with 8,000 votes in Varuna constituency after about three rounds, and will win with an even bigger margin. He said his opponent, Minister V Somanna will lose both in Varuna and in Chamarajanagara, the other seat from where the BJP candidate is contesting from, against Congress' Puttarangashetty.