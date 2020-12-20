We will uproot Mamata Banerjee in upcoming elections: Amit Shah

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
West Bengal is yearning for a “parivartan" (change) and people will throw out the oppressive rule of Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming elections, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.
Addressing supporters at the end of a roadshow, the Union Minister said “Change is in the offing in Bengal" and people will vote for development and removal of “bhanje ki dadagiri" (strongarm tactics of the nephew). The last reference was to Trinamool Congress' heir apparent and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek.
“People are yearning for a change in Bengal. They will uproot Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming elections. People will not just remove one party or leader, they will be voting against bhanje ki dadagaari, against toolabaji (extortion), against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. People will vote for development and a sonar Bangla,” Shah said.
Incidentally, the call for change or “poriborton” that the Home Minister made was the go-to slogan for current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her days in the opposition.
On a two-day-trip to Bengal, the Union Minister has been particular in carrying out public rallies and roadshows in two of Trinamool's strongholds.
Shah on Sunday chose Bolpur and Santiniketan – the land of Rabindranath Tagore –-as the choice of his roadshow. This came after the BJP made inroads in an otherwise Trinamool stronghold. The 2019 Lok Sabha election results revealed that the saffron party, despite not winning the two Parliamentary seats in the district, was leading across five of the 11 Assembly segments.
Apart from visiting Viswa Bharati (Tagore's abode) during his Bolpur visit, Shah carried out a roadshow that saw a huge turnout. The unexpected turnout was acknowledged by the Union Minister as a spontaneous participation of people and a reflection of pent up anger in the current ruling dispensation of the state.
“I have carried out multiple roadshows across the country. But, I have never seen this type of spontaneous participation. It is the best roadshow ever. People have expressed faith in Narendra Modiji,” he said at the end of the roadshow.
A day before, on Saturday, Shah inducted Suvendu Adhikari – the second most important leader in Trinamool after Mamata Banerjee – and a host of other MLAs and an MP into the BJP camp at a public rally in Midnapore Town.
