Weather: Heavy rains over South could last until Friday next

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over the South Peninsula may last for the longer haul, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) extending a related outlook for Tamil Nadu, adjoining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala to Friday next (November 20). Isolated to scattered rainfall activity is forecast during this period over Rayalaseema and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Elaborating, the IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep area during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rain may break out over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.
Weather: TN awaits spell to break jinx on North-East monsoon
The outlook for today (Friday) said that heavy rainfall would continue to lash isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Thunderstorm with lightning may strike isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala.
The alternating rainy and briefly severe weather is being presided over by a cyclonic circulation that has shifted base from offshore to land over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood, even while extending the narrow corridor of low pressure (trough) it has thrown up along the South-West Bay of Bengal up to North Tamil Nadu coast.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert to Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Thoothukudi districts and a heavy rainfall warning to Chengalpattu and Salem districts for the rest of the day today (Friday).
The warning issued at 5.30 am assessed at medium the possibility of the heavy to very heavy rainfall activity persisting over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Thoothukudi districts continuing until late forenoon (11.30 am). Satellite pictures show a fresh wave of rain likely entering the Puducherry-Kaveripattinam-Thanjavur belt by 11.30 am.
Following is the weather panning out over Tamil Nadu as the Chennai bloggers assessed it:
https://twitter.com/chennai_updates/status/1326942591070265345?s=20
https://twitter.com/chennaisweather/status/1326819943539757057?s=20
https://twitter.com/JW_Chennai/status/1326907072710139909?s=20
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...