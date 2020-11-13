Weather: Heavy rains over South could last until Friday next

The scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over the South Peninsula may last for the longer haul, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) extending a related outlook for Tamil Nadu, adjoining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala to Friday next (November 20). Isolated to scattered rainfall activity is forecast during this period over Rayalaseema and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Elaborating, the IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep area during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rain may break out over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

Causative circulation, trough

The outlook for today (Friday) said that heavy rainfall would continue to lash isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Thunderstorm with lightning may strike isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala.

The alternating rainy and briefly severe weather is being presided over by a cyclonic circulation that has shifted base from offshore to land over Sri Lanka and neighbourhood, even while extending the narrow corridor of low pressure (trough) it has thrown up along the South-West Bay of Bengal up to North Tamil Nadu coast.

Heavy rainfall alert

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert to Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Thoothukudi districts and a heavy rainfall warning to Chengalpattu and Salem districts for the rest of the day today (Friday).

The warning issued at 5.30 am assessed at medium the possibility of the heavy to very heavy rainfall activity persisting over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Thoothukudi districts continuing until late forenoon (11.30 am). Satellite pictures show a fresh wave of rain likely entering the Puducherry-Kaveripattinam-Thanjavur belt by 11.30 am.

Following is the weather panning out over Tamil Nadu as the Chennai bloggers assessed it:

