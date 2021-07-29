Webinar on career insights in post-Covid investment industry

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Students of finance and young professionals see investment management as a lucrative career option today due to the breadth of roles it provides and competitive compensation packages. Increasing income levels and booming markets are drawing more investors to financial assets. Rising variety and complexity of investment products are creating a need for specialist professionals with niche skills.
With fintech taking off in a big way since the Covid outbreak, understanding technology, analytics and possessing selling skills are becoming relevant like never before for everyone in the business of managing money.
It is in this context that the CFA Institute & The Hindu BusinessLine are conducting a webinar on ‘Career Insights – Gaining an Edge in the Post–COVID Investment Industry’ on Sunday August 1, 2021 at 12 Noon.
The panellists for the webinar are Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO Marcellus Investment Managers; Nisha Awasthi, Managing Director BlackRock; Vaibhav Jain, Head – Strategic Partnerships & Sales WealthDesk: Vidhu Shekhar Country Head – India CFA Institute
Join the webinar to know more about what it takes to have a career in Investment Management. What are the entry level and early opportunities available in the investment industry? What should one expect in terms of commitments required and prospects for growth? Be informed & get the right guidance to the necessary qualifications & skill sets.
To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/CFABLE or scan the QR Code
