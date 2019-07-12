Welfare schemes get more allocation in AP Budget

In the maiden Budget presented by the YSR Congress Government on Friday in Andhra Pradesh Assembly at Amaravati, the stress was more on welfare schemes, most of them named after the late Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister and the father of the present Chief Minister, Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy.

State Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy presented the Budget, with its emphasis on "Nava ratnalu" - the nine promises made by the YSR Congress Party in its election manifesto. He presented the ₹ 2,27,974.99 crore Budget, with revenue expenditure for 2019-20 being ₹ 1,80,475.94 crore and the capital expenditure being ₹ 32,293.39 crore. The fiscal deficit was estimated at ₹ 35,260.38 crore, 3.30 per cent of the GSDP, and revenue deficit ₹ 1,778.52 crore, 0.17 per cent of GSDP.

A separate agriculture Budget was presented by Minister B. Satyanarayana with ₹ 28,866 crore.

Salient features

Setting up of agriculture price stabilisation fund with ₹ 3,000 crore, setting up of natural calamity fund with ₹ 2,000 crore, allocation of ₹ 500 crore for the new capital Amaravati, allocation of ₹ 8,750 crore for YSR Rythu Bharosa (₹ 12,500 financial assistance for each farmer per annum), ₹ 100 crore for interest-free loans to farmers under YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, ₹ 1,163 crore for YSR crop insurance scheme and ₹ 250 crore for the proposed Kadapa steel plant in the Chief Minister's native district are some of the salient features of the Budget.

For Amma Vodi scheme (giving grant of ₹ 15,000 per annum to each mother who sends her child to the school up to Intermediate level), a sum of ₹ 6,455 crore was set apart. Besides, a sum of ₹ 1,500 crore was allocated for improving infrastructure in schools. For mid-day meals scheme in schools, ₹ 1,077 crore was allocated and for fee reimbursement ₹ 4,962.3 crore.

For YSR Arogyasri medical insurance scheme, ₹ 1,740 crore was allocated in the Budget and ₹ 1,500 crore for improving the infrastructure in Government hospitals.

For irrigation projects in the State, ₹ 13,139.13 crore was allocated. For the Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor, ₹ 200 crore was allocated. To provide relief to the victims of Agrigold scam, the State Government allocated ₹ 1,150 crore.

For small units in the state, ₹ 200 crore was allocated in the Budget. For the Dairy secor, ₹ 100 crore was allocated and for the fisheries sector ₹ 550 crore. . For appointing Grama volunteers, ₹ 720 crore was allocated.

Hundred more Rythu bazars would be set up in the State and the Government would give importance to diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin to provide water to the Rayalaseema region and some of the coastal districts besides stabilising the Krishna delta, the Finance Minister said.

He said the Government would strive to get the promised special category status to the State.

A sum of Rs 5,000 crores was allocated to the YSR Housing Scheme. Rs 2,000 crores were allocated for Kapu Welfare Corporation while an amount of Rs 100 crores was given towards the Brahmin Welfare Corporation. For providing interest-free loans to members of women self-help groups in the state, Rs 1,140 crores was allocated.

A sum of Rs 12,801 crores was given towards the pensions of the aged and widows (At present, eligible persons - above 60-year-old - gets Rs 2,250 per month. This would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month during the next four years).

For the IT sector and industrial incentives an sum of Rs 453 crores and Rs 573 crores were allocated, respectively. Rs 4525 crores were given to towards ensuring free power supply to farmers in the state.