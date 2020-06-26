National

West Bengal caps Covid-19 treatment costs at private hospitals

Kolkata | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Our Bureau

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Friday announced a set of guidelines that cap treatment cost of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals.

The move comes amidst growing pressure from opposition parties in view of “exorbitant charges” levied by private healthcare providers.

The CM said that testing charges will be capped at ₹2,250, as against the previous ₹4,500. Covid tests are done for free at State-run hospitals.

The PPE and other personal protective equipment costs will be capped at ₹1,000 per day at private healthcare facilities while doctors’ home visit charges will be at ₹1,000 per day as against previous instances when fees was as high as ₹5,000 a day.

“These are three guidelines that will be sent to private hospitals. More caps and guidelines are to be announced. The Chief Secretary and the health department are working on them,” she told reporters during a press conference at the State Secretariat (Nabanna).

Incidentally, the State government had previously issued an advisory making it a penal offence under the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Act, 2017 if a private hospital denies admission to a patient.

Updating availability of beds

Private hospitals who are treating Covid-19 patients have also been asked to report the number of avilable beds with the State health department. The vacant bed count is uploaded on the health department site on a daily basis.

In previous meetings between the State health department and major private hospitals, the State chief secretary had reportedly questioned why mortality figures of Covid-19 patients are higher in case of private hospitals and nursing homes as compared to government ones.

The West Bengal government has so far requisitioned 53 private hospitals and nursing homes and converted them in specialty facilities for Covid-19 treatment. This apart, 16 dedicated government-run Covid-19 hospitals are also present in the State.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Recovery rate in Maharashtra edges up to 52.4%