West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faults centre on Covid-19 handling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, cried foul at the Centre’s attempts to “malign the State administration” over the handling of Covid-19. The Chief Minister raised the issue of faulty kits to justify low testing numbers in Bengal while blaming the Centre for a “health hazard”.

Bengal, one of the most populous States in the country, has a carried out 7,037 Covid-19 tests so far and has reported 300 active positive cases till April 22. Over 800 tests (excluding rapid antibody tests) have been done in the last 24 hours, of which 26 samples have been tested positive. Numbers have started improving over the last one week.

Adjusted for a 9 crore population, Bengal’s testing per million stands at 78 (approximately). The number, critics say, continue to be low for Bengal’s size.

According to Banerjee, the State is arranging for its own testing kits. So far, 7,037 Viral Transport Medium (VTM) tests have been conducted which requires 14,074 test kits. Each VTM test requires two test kits. Some of the kits had single swab VTMs.

The State government has received only 2,500 such kits.

Similarly, enough number of RNA extractors were also not given to the State. Each VTM testing requires an RNA extractor. Only 3,456 such extractors were sent by ICMR and NICED; while the State was arranging for its own ones.

It has also suspended Rapid Antibody Testing as per the ICMR’s suggestions.

“Deliberate attempts are being made to present an image that the State government here is not testing enough people. Hence our Covid numbers are low. Point is, we have not been given the requisite number of kits and have been managing things on our own,” the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

The State Health Department put out a tweet stating that as on April 22, it has “zero kits supplied by the ICMR / NICED which can test a Covid patient”.

“If people are not tested on time and they die, who will be held accountable? I do not know what they planned. But, we (West Bengal government) are not responsible for the health hazard looming over us,” Banerjee added.

The State government remains the only one to have been raising issues over testing kit shortage and also on non-availability of the same from ICMR.

Grouse over central team

The Chief Minister yet again expressed her dissatisfaction at the functioning of inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) here.

Two teams - comprising five members each – are carrying out on-ground surveys and reports across seven “extremely sensitive” districts including Kolkata, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs orders.

“They (Centre) send teams to find out if lockdown is being implemented, if people are getting to eat, what is the state of hygiene and write huge letters. The Centre lectures us over the lockdown and Covid-19 situation but only 2,500 test kits have been provided by the Centre”, she said.

The State has already been pulled up by the Ministry for alleged non-cooperation with the IMCTs. Sinha, late on Wednesday evening wrote to the MHA saying that “necessary cooperation” was being done.