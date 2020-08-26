West Bengal extends lockdown till September 20; flights to operate thrice a week

West Bengal on Wednesday allowed relaxations on flight movement from Covid-19 “hotspot cities”, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Nagpur and Chennai. Flights between these cities and Kolkata can begin with a thrice-a-week frequency. The move will be reviewed later.

Flights from these cities had been suspended in a bid to slowdown the spread of the pandemic in the State.

The State’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, said that the Centre can mull resuming Metro Railway and even local trains keeping in mind the social distancing norms and other necessary required precautions.

“I think we can allow some flights from cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others to operate. We can have three flights a week from these cities now. Moreover, we are open to resumption of Metro Rail services and even local trains, if the Centre wants,” she told reporters following a meeting with her Cabinet colleagues.

The State government has extended the lockdown till September 20. The decision on further extension will be take depending on the spread of the virus, said the Chief Minister.

Incidentally, the twice-a-week complete lockdown that the State government had proposed will continue. Three dates have been announced which include September 7, September 11 and September 12.

“Further dates will be announced depending on whether NEET and JEE exams are held or not,” said teh CM.