West Bengal government announces further relaxations

The West Bengal government on Monday announced further relaxations in restrictions effective February 16.

The state government has announced the opening of all ICDS centres. A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be issued by the Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department in this regard, the government said in its order on Monday.

It has also allowed opening of all primary and upper primary schools and said a separate SOP would be issued by the School Education Department in this regard.

Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind would be prohibited between 12 midnight and 5 am. Only essential and emergency services would be permitted, it said.

West Bengal reported 320 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and the total number of cases stood at 20,11,221. The test positivity rate was 1.29 per cent, according to data available in the state health bulletin.