West Bengal Governor seeks documents on panel to probe Pegasus scandal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday invoked Article 167 of the Constitution so as to seek all connected proceedings and documentation leading to issuance of notification regarding the formation of an inquiry panel for probe into the Pegasus snooping scandal.

The Governor had asked the Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to make available by Saturday the entire record that led to issuance of a notification for panel formation.

"This has become necessary as the Chief Secretary has unfortunately failed to provide such information," he said in a letter to Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

In the letter he said, "it is significant that there has been no communication whatsoever on this count from your side to this office prior to promulgation of the notification dated 26.07.2021. In such a situation, there could obvious be no formation of any opinion at my end and there has been none as a matter of fact."