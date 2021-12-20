National

West Bengal Governor seeks documents on panel to probe Pegasus scandal

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on December 20, 2021

Face-off West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee share a frosty relationship

The Governor asks Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to make available the entire record

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday invoked Article 167 of the Constitution so as to seek all connected proceedings and documentation leading to issuance of notification regarding the formation of an inquiry panel for probe into the Pegasus snooping scandal.

The Governor had asked the Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to make available by Saturday the entire record that led to issuance of a notification for panel formation.

"This has become necessary as the Chief Secretary has unfortunately failed to provide such information," he said in a letter to Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

In the letter he said, "it is significant that there has been no communication whatsoever on this count from your side to this office prior to promulgation of the notification dated 26.07.2021. In such a situation, there could obvious be no formation of any opinion at my end and there has been none as a matter of fact."

Published on December 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

inquiry
crime, law and justice
West Bengal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like