West Bengal registers 23,467 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

January 13West Bengal registered 23,467 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up from 22,155 on Wednesday. The total Covid-19 cases in the State stood at 18,41,052 as on January 13.

The test positivity rate was at 32.13 per cent. The State reported 26 deaths on Thursday and the fatality rate stood at 1.09 per cent. The total occupancy in Covid beds was at 6.38 per cent.

Kolkata registered 6,768 cases out of the total of 23,467. North 24 Parganas reported 4,728 cases, South 24 Parganas 1,349, Howrah 1,289 and Hooghly 1,335 new cases on Thursday.

The steep surge in cases notwithstanding, pilgrims have been thronging the Gangasagar Mela, which is held on the island at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. Experts fear that the event could well turn into a super spreader, leading to a massive spurt in cases. The state government on its part is only allowing pilgrims who have received a double dose of vaccination and are carrying a negative RT-PCR. However, ensuring social distancing is proving to be a challenge.