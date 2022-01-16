West Bengal registers decline in new Covid-19 cases

January 16 West Bengal has registered a sharp decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases over the last two days. The number of new cases was at 14,938 on Sunday, as against 19,064 on Saturday and 22,645 on Friday.

The number of samples tested also witnessed a decline at 53,876 on Sunday as against 64,572 on Saturday and 72,725 on Friday. The total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 18,97,699 on January 16. The test positivity rate was 27.73 per cent, according to the state health bulletin.

The State witnessed 36 deaths on Sunday and the fatality rate was 1.06 per cent. Kolkata registered 3,893 new cases on Sunday, North 24 Parganas 2,565 and South 24 Parganas reported 1,029 new cases.

It is to be noted that the state government had, on Saturday, announced additional restrictions even while it extended the current restrictions for another fortnight till January 31.

The government permitted marriage related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall or venue, whichever is lower. It also allowed mela or fair in open-air venues in a very restricted manner following Covid appropriate discipline and protocols.

There have been apprehensions that the Gangasagar Mela, which drew lakhs of pilgrims to the Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, may well turn out to be a “super spreader event” leading to a massive spurt in cases.