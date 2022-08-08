West Bengal registers positive uptick in hiring with MSMEs picking up the most

West Bengal has witnessed increase in hiring for various job roles, indicating signs of recovery post the Covid-19 induced pandemic and the resultant slowdown in the economy. As many as 29,000 jobs have been posted in Kolkata by over 7,000 employers in the last three months in the online job portal apna.co.

Kolkata recorded a significant growth in hiring activity by SMBs and MSMEs as gauged by the platform. There are over four lakh users from the city on the platform.

According to Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co, the portal has received over 16 lakh job applications from Kolkata for various job roles across industries, over the past three months. The platform has been receiving more responses for the job categories of telecallers/BPO, marketing, finance, sales and delivery partners, among others.

“Job seekers have also been engaging in apna community groups like business, government exams, delivery partners, bakers/chef etc to build and expand their professional network,” Singh told BusinessLine.

Some of the top recruiters in Kolkata include companies such as Shiva Consultancy Services, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tekpillar Services and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, among others.

The city has witnessed significant growth in the number of employers seeking to strengthen their workforce with the right talent, he said.

‘MSME’s behind most recruitment

The platform has observed that the city witnessed a seven per cent increase in its employer base and majority of them were small and medium-sized businesses.

In line with the Chief Minister’s recent employment push to generate 1.5 crore jobs over the next five years, the State has already started witnessing an upsurge in the number of employers partnering with apna to build their workforce, he affirmed.

“As Covid cases have started receding, job markets are opening up and companies have scaled up their hiring activity to reduce the demand and supply gap. We are hopeful that the demand for employees will continue to grow in the coming months,” he said.

Apart from Kolkata, apna has recorded an increase in demand from metros and non-metros, including Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad.