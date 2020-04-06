West Bengal reiterates demand to release over ₹5,000 cr as Revenue Deficit Grant

Leadership in the time of Covid-19 for Family businesses
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
The West Bengal Government has urged the Centre to release over ₹5,000 crore in three equal instalments as part of Revenue Deficit Grant.
In a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the State Finance Minister Amit Mitra, wrote: “I urge you to release the entire sum of Revenue Deficit Grant provided by the 15th Finance Commission to State of West Bengal of ₹5,013 crore in three instalments, each of ₹1,671 crore for the month of April, May and June of 2020.”
Though, such a request was made earlier too, the Centre released only an amount of ₹417 crore for the month of April. Expressing dismay over this allocation, Mitra alleged that allotment has been done in the routine manner. “This is most disappointing if not shocking, at this critical hour of need to fight Covid-19 and disburse committed expenditure,” he said.
West Bengal and many other States have appealed to the Centre seeking more funds as their source of funds are drying up. The States have two important source of earning — fuel and alcohol. The lockdown has affected fuel sale, while alcohol business has come to a stand still. At the same time, GST collections have also been affected. However, there are committed expenditures beside the additional expenditure due to Covid-19.
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...