West Bengal reports further drop in Covid-19 cases

West Bengal continued to report a drop in Covid cases as recoveries continued to outnumber fresh infections by a wide margin. Deaths, too, are witnessing a downward trend.

The state reported 10,137 cases, while 131 people succumbed to the virus on a 24-hour-basis. However, recoveries stood at nearly 18,000.

According to the state health department bulletin, active cases fell by 7,850 and stood at 87,048.

Daily testing stood at 58,843, with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to around 17 per cent.

Of the 23 districts in West Bengal, 22 saw a dip in active cases, with North 24 Parganas and Kolkata – the two worst hit districts – reporting the highest drop in active cases on a 24-hour-basis. Fresh infections here stood at 2,376 and 1,324 respectively; with the two districts together accounting for over 36 per cent of the daily caseload.

Birbhum was the only district that saw an increase in active cases. The district reported 161 new Covid cases, while there were 109 recoveries. Only two people succumbed to the virus, the health bulletin issued on Monday evening said.