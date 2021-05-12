West Bengal reports highest number of fresh infections and deaths

West Bengal reported a record high of fresh infections and deaths of 20,377 and 135, respectively, on Wednesday.

Active cases here are nearing the 1,29,000 mark.

However, the high infection numbers came on the back of a substantial increase in tests to over 69,000. Testing in the State has been hovering around the 63,000-65,000 mark over the last few days.

With increased testing, the test positivity rate went down slightly to a little over 29 per cent. It was previously anywhere between 30 per cent and 32 per cent market, indicating that one out of every third person being tested was Covid positive.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, its neighbouring district, continue to be among the worst hit, with the two put-together reporting nearly 40 per cent of daily fresh infections.

While Kolkata is reporting close to 4,000 fresh cases daily; North 24 Parganas reported approximately 4,100 cases. Test positivity rate in these two districts is hovering in well above the 45 per cent mark, say doctors.

There are over 26,000 active Covid cases in Kolkata while North 24 Parganas has nearly 25,000 such cases.

Highest deaths have been reported in Kolkata where 44 have succumbed to the infection, the State’s daily health bulletin said.