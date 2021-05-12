West Bengal reports highest number of fresh infections and deaths

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
West Bengal reported a record high of fresh infections and deaths of 20,377 and 135, respectively, on Wednesday.
Active cases here are nearing the 1,29,000 mark.
However, the high infection numbers came on the back of a substantial increase in tests to over 69,000. Testing in the State has been hovering around the 63,000-65,000 mark over the last few days.
With increased testing, the test positivity rate went down slightly to a little over 29 per cent. It was previously anywhere between 30 per cent and 32 per cent market, indicating that one out of every third person being tested was Covid positive.
Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, its neighbouring district, continue to be among the worst hit, with the two put-together reporting nearly 40 per cent of daily fresh infections.
While Kolkata is reporting close to 4,000 fresh cases daily; North 24 Parganas reported approximately 4,100 cases. Test positivity rate in these two districts is hovering in well above the 45 per cent mark, say doctors.
There are over 26,000 active Covid cases in Kolkata while North 24 Parganas has nearly 25,000 such cases.
Highest deaths have been reported in Kolkata where 44 have succumbed to the infection, the State’s daily health bulletin said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...