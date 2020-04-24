West Bengal’s Covid-19 death figures come under question

Covid-19 related death figures in West Bengal came under question after the Inter Ministerial Central Team (ICMT) pulled up the State government over reporting pattern and the logic behind “auditing” the cause of such deaths.

The State government reported that 57 people who have died either directly of Covid or “have tested positive for Covid-19 but have severe co-morbid conditions”. Expert committee report say, 18 of these deaths are directly related to the virus. In another 39, “Covid-19 was an incidental finding”.

Death toll in West Bengal had been at 15 over the last few days.

Explanation of death figures

The State government has refused to reveal details of deaths caused because of co-morbidity, or, consider “Covid-19 as a cause” unless they were specifically verified by the expert committee of doctors.

“There are doctors in the expert committee and they take up cases of deaths. We are bureaucrats and cannot comment on the cause of death. As per the reports available with us, 18 deaths are directly due to Covid-19; in the remaining 39, Covid-19 is an incidental finding and they had severe co-morbid conditions,” Rajiva Sinha, West Bengal Chief Secretary, said.

In Bengal, death numbers are being updated every three to four days. Over the last three weeks, since this expert committee has been formed, death tolls were going up by 2-3 persons each time they were announced. In all, death numbers have been updated six times. Only three deaths had been announced before this committee was formed.

IMCT pulls up State govt

The Chief Secretary’s admission on Covid-19 numbers came hours after the IMCT – set up by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs – started raising a series of questions on data presented by the state health department.

Led by Apurva Chandra, one of the teams has put up five major questions, that include the government orders, case records for the Covid deaths, time taken by the committee to determine the cause of the death, among others.

The central team has enquired whether a similar “expert committee” is there to determine the cause of death in any other disease reported from the State. It has also asked, if ICMR guidelines are there on the setting up of such a committee. Similarly, IMCT has sought interaction with this ‘Expert committee’ to “understand the methodology”.

Similarly, the team which also visited one of the state-run Covid hospitals and raised concerns on “chaotic conditions” of admission of patients with some patients in “very poor health” but with “no medical support available”; the fact that “patients referred from other medical facilities are left on their own to report”; against 354 serious patients, only 12 ventilators are available. It has also raised concerns as to why test reports take “long time” as this increases chances of a negative patient acquiring infection in the hospital.

The team has also urged that testing in the state be increased to 2,500 or 5,000 per day.