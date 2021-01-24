WFH: AP plans to offer internet service points in villages

With a large number of people working from home, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to set up ‘Internet libraries’ in villages to provide reliable internet service.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to prepare an action plan to provide unlimited and uninterrupted internet services in villages and common network points to facilitate employees working in villages to carry out their tasks unhindered.

“The aim is to provide uninterrupted internet services at the plans that the villagers want to subscribe for,” a statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

“Through village network points, we must provide connectivity to houses in YSR Jagananna Colonies. We need to lay underground cables along the high-tension power lines, connecting the substations in villages,” he said.

With regard to the Amma Vodi and Vasathi Deevena scheme (financial assistance scheme targeted at families with school-going kids), he said those who opted to take laptops instead of financial assistance should be given laptops with good specifications.

Students of Classes 9 to 12 can opt for laptops instead of financial assistance from the next academic year.