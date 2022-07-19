WFH rules for employees in SEZ units notified

The Centre has notified a new rule for Special Economic Zones across the country allowing the option of “work from home” (WFH) to up to 50 per cent of employees in a unit, with the flexibility of approving the facility for a higher number of workers for “bona-fide’’ reasons.

The categories of employees to be allowed WFH include employees of IT/ITeS Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units; employees who are temporarily incapacitated; employees who are travelling; and employees who are working offsite, per the new rule.

Rule 43A

“The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule, namely “Rule 43A-Work from Home” in Special Economic Zones (Rules, 2006 across all SEZs). The notification was issued on demand from the industry to make a provision for a country wide uniform Work From Home (WFH) policy across all SEZs,” according to a press release issued by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

While WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, there is flexibility granted to Development Commissioners of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees for any bona-fide reason to be recorded in writing, the release said.

“WFH is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, the same may be further extended for a period of one year at a time by the DC on the request of units. The notification stated that in respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval.”

The SEZ units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for the purpose of WFH to perform authorised operations of the units, and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee, it added.